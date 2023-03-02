Main Content

Gwyneth Paltrow Calls Ex Chris Martin The 'Sweetest Father & Friend' In Touching Birthday Tribute

CLIP03/02/23

Gwyneth Paltrow sending some love to her ex-husband Chris Martin on his 46th birthday. The Oscar-winning actress shared a touching Instagram tribute to the Coldplay frontman on his special day. She posted a rare selfie of them together smiling and captioned it, "Happy birthday to the sweetest father and friend. We love you, cajm" – the initials for the singer's full name, Chris Anthony John Martin.

