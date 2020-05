Also available on the NBC app

Gwyneth Paltrow is getting real about quarantine life. The actress and her husband Brad Falchuk took to the Goop YouTube page where they got candid about how things have been for them since LA’s Safer at Home act was put into action. They chatted with intimacy coach Michaela Boehm and had a question for her from a “friend” who’s currently having intimacy issues amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Appearing: