Gwyneth Paltrow And Paris Jackson Have Sweet Exchange On Red Carpet

Talk about an unlikely yet epic friendship! Gwyneth Paltrow and Paris Jackson were snapped shaking hands on the purple carpet at the star-studded amfAR Gala in Los Angeles. Both celebs stunned in long gowns as they struck a few poses together before heading inside to the event, which supported the foundation for Aids research. But Gwyneth and Paris weren't the only celebs that showed up to the annual event looking gorgeous. Watch to see who else stepped out to mingle at the 2019 amfAR Gala.

