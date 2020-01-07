Gwyneth Paltrow Admits She Loves Chris Martin's Girlfriend Dakota Johnson: 'It's Sort Of Unconventional'

Also available on the NBC app

Gwyneth Paltrow gave a candid interview for the February issue of <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/a30277718/gwyneth-paltrow-interview-2020/" target="_blank">Harper's Bazaar</a> and the Goop founder opened up about her evolving relationship with her "consciously uncoupled" ex, Chris Martin. And, Gwyneth talked about how her sex life has changed since moving in with her husband, Brad Falchuk.

Appearing: