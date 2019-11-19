Gwen Stefani's 'Voice' Team Reveals What Makes Her So Relatable: 'She's One Of The Homegirls'

Also available on the NBC app

"The Voice" artists Joana Martinez, Rose Short and Myracle Holloway tell Access Hollywood about having Gwen Stefani as their coach, and why the music and fashion icon is more "vulnerable" than fans might expect. The ladies also share about dedicating their performances to important people from their personal and professional lives – including Rose's decision to pick Gwen! Season 17 of "The Voice" airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.

