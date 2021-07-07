Also available on the nbc app

Gwen Stefani’s boys were right by her side – and dressed to the nines – on her special day! “The Sweet Escape” songstress said “I do” to longtime love Blake Shelton over Fourth of July weekend at the country crooner’s Tishomingo, Oklahoma, ranch. They were surrounded by friends and family, including Gwen’s sons, 15-year-old Kingston, 12-year-old Zuma, and 7-year-old Apollo. The brothers dressed up in suit jackets and bowties and posed for a sweet photo with their mom and stepdad. Gwen shared it on Instagram, writing, “thank u [Suzy Perry] for making all my boys wedding suits we love u gx.”

