Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s wedding is going to be a family affair, according to a new report. A source spoke out to People for their January 11th issue, which is available on December 30th, saying that the “Hollaback Girl” singer’s three sons, Kingston, Apollo and Zuma, who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, will be involved with their wedding. “Gwen’s sons are just really solid, sweet kids, and they’re so excited for Blake and Gwen to get married. They can’t wait to stand by their side,” a source close to Gwen told the publication.

