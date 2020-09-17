Also available on the nbc app

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's romance took center stage at the 2020 ACM Awards! After the couple sent pulses racing with a swoon-worthy live rendition of their duet "Happy Anywhere," Gwen took to Instagram to congratulate her man for winning Single of the Year at the big award show. "I'm so happy for you -you really do deserve this -it's so inspiring to watch you walk through life so humble and generous - enjoy this moment!!," she wrote. Gwen also commemorated the 2020 ACM Awards by a photoshopping Blake's face on a throwback photo of her and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

