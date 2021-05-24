Also available on the nbc app

It's time for some spring cleaning, and Gwen Stefani has set her sights on her fiancé's wardrobe! The "Slow Clap" songstress took a dive through Blake Shelton's closet this past weekend, sorting through what should stay and what should go. She documented some of the progress on Instagram, and when she stumbled upon a keeper – a blue and orange checkered flannel – she tried it on for herself! "We're for sure keeping this shirt," she told fans.

