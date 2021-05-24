Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Gwen Stefani Tries On Blake Shelton's Clothes While Cleaning Out His Closet

CLIP05/24/21
Also available on the nbc app

It's time for some spring cleaning, and Gwen Stefani has set her sights on her fiancé's wardrobe! The "Slow Clap" songstress took a dive through Blake Shelton's closet this past weekend, sorting through what should stay and what should go. She documented some of the progress on Instagram, and when she stumbled upon a keeper – a blue and orange checkered flannel – she tried it on for herself! "We're for sure keeping this shirt," she told fans.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, gwen stefani, blake shelton, relationship, couple, fashion, The Voice, music, celebrity, entertainment
S2021 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.