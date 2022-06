Also available on the nbc app

Gwen Stefani is still feeling that marital bliss with hubby Blake Shelton! During a recent appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the 52-year-old singer gushed about her life with the country crooner on their ranch in Oklahoma, admitting that she's "all about Blake" these days. "Marriage itself is just so fun... I'm so into it. I feel very blessed," she shared.

