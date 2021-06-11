Main Content

Gwen Stefani Surprised With Bridal Shower Ahead Of Blake Shelton Wedding

Gwen Stefani and her family are ready to ring in her new marriage to Blake Shelton! “I got kidnapped by family to celebrate…I’m getting married,” she said on her Instagram story. Gwen shared a few of the special mementos her tribe gifted her to help her get ready for the big day. Her mom sister and more family members gave her something old – a copy of the mass on the day of marriage from her parents wedding in 1966, something new – a perfectly packaged gift, and something borrowed and blue tucked in the corner.

