Also available on the nbc app

This bling is blowing our minds! Gwen Stefani flaunted a close-up glimpse of her dazzling new engagement ring from fiancé Blake Shelton during an appearance on Hallmark Channel talk show "Home & Family." The pop star flaunted the impressive jewelry as she performed "Here This Christmas" for the network's holiday countdown celebration. Just days earlier, she also showed off the sparkler on set of "The Voice" — which she films alongside her future husband. According to reports, the stunning diamond is estimated to be six to eight carats and worth at least $500K!

Appearing: