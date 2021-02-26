Also available on the nbc app

Gwen Stefani has always kept Blake Shelton on his toes! In a new interview with PEOPLE magazine, the country musician revealed his hilarious first impression of the pop star when they met in 2014 during Season 7 of "The Voice." He recalled, "She had just had a baby [Apollo with then-husband Gavin Rossdale], so there wasn't much of a friendship that first season. The thing I remember saying about her when people would ask was, 'Oh my god, that girl is unbelievable. She drives a minivan to work!' I thought rock stars drove Rolls-Royces and Gwen was driving a black minivan."

Appearing: