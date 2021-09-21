Also available on the nbc app

Gwen Stefani is showing fans the moment she said yes to her stunning wedding dress! The 51-year-old singer, who married 45-year-old Blake Shelton over the 4th of July weekend this summer, shared the precious moment on her Instagram on Monday. The Grammy-winner documented the entire day showing fans the dresses she had to pick from as well as her team helping her find "the one." In one clip, the No Doubt singer is beaming as she looks at herself in the short white silk and tulle Vera Wang dress that she picked for her wedding.

