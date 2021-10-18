Queen Elizabeth Disappointed To Cancel Trip To Northern Ireland Due To Medical Advice
CLIP 10/20/21
Main Content
Gwen Stefani is still enjoying that bridal bliss! The 52-year-old singer took to Instagram over the weekend to mark a very special occasion, the one-year anniversary of now-hubby Blake Shelton getting down on one knee. To celebrate the milestone, Gwen shared never-before-seen pics and videos from the monumental day, which went down in Oklahoma, where the couple later tied the knot in July 2021.