Gwen Stefani is finally revealing the secret to her timeless beauty: true love! The music and fashion icon raved about the effects of falling head over heels for fiancé Blake Shelton, telling The Daily Telegraph’s Stellar that her romance with the country superstar has helped her feel her most beautiful. "I look back over the past few years and look at pictures of when I first started kissing Blake, and I look the best I've ever looked in my life in those photos. Love must look good on me. I feel like that does show through – it really does,” Gwen said.

