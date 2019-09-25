Gwen Stefani Says She And Blake Shelton Plan To Make Wallpaper Out Of Their Endless Tabloid Covers

Also available on the NBC app

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have come a long way! "The Sweet Escape" songstress told Access Hollywood the story of how she went from not understanding the hype around Blake to becoming his "biggest fan." "Blake Shelton is probably one of the most incredible singers I've ever heard," she gushed, calling her boyfriend "a very unusual, unique" and "very generous" person. Gwen also laughed over their relationship being a constant fixture in the tabloids and teased her hilarious plans for their covers. "We talked about doing some wallpaper out of all of the covers that we have been so blessed to be on through the years. I'm looking to do that – I think that would be really incredible," she said.

