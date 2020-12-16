Also available on the nbc app

Gwen Stefani is on cloud nine! "The Voice" coach was overwhelmed with emotion as she celebrated her first win on the show with Season 19 champion Carter Rubin. Following the finale, the pop star gushed over the 15-year-old music prodigy, saying, "The way that he can compose himself enough to make a vocal performance that is so in control and so emotional and so in the moment, it amazes me as an artist myself. I can never do that on TV, so to watch him do it at that age … it's incredible. It's so inspiring." Stefani also shared her biggest piece of advice for the teen going forward in his career, as well as the surprising reason why she "felt bad" for him during the blind auditions!

