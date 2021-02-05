Also available on the nbc app

Gwen Stefani had a hilarious reaction when a fan was unimpressed by the pop star’s TikTok skills. When the 51-year-old shared a video of herself lip singing her hit song “Bubble Pop Electric” featuring André 3000 on her Instagram story, one of the superstar’s fans called the singer’s video a fail. Gwen responded with her own clapback on her Instagram Story writing, “Thank you for calling me out you're right! TikTok is not for me, but help yourself to my music and enjoy! Wait... am I a celebrity?”

