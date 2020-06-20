Also available on the nbc app

And one to grow on! Gwen Stefani gives Blake Shelton a sweet smooch for his big day! The music superstar celebrated her longtime beau's 44th birthday on June 18 with a cute selfie, planting a kiss on Blake's cheek and paying him tribute in a heartfelt caption, thanking the country crooner for being her "best friend." Blake isn't just getting some birthday affection – he's giving it, too! The country star puckered up to wish Gwen's oldest son Kingston a happy 14th in May, and proud mom Gwen couldn't help documenting the adorable moment on Instagram.

Appearing: