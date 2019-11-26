Also available on the NBC app

John Legend is just killing it as People's Sexiest Man Alive! Gwen Stefani, who dates past titleholder Blake Shelton, jokes to Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall that she thinks her man totally "blew it" as People's Sexiest Man Alive after she saw John bust a move in a sexy elf costume. The "Hollaback Girl" songstress also reminisces on creating her first solo album L.A.M.B, which debuted 15 years ago. And, Gwen and John go head-to-head over who they think will win the hit singing competition.

