Blake Shelton's mullet is coming along! The country star revealed over a week ago he was spending his down time while self-isolating growing out his mullet, tweeting, "I have an announcement. With basically everything I had scheduled being canceled for the foreseeable further @gwenstefani and I have made a decision together. I am growing my mullet back as a symbol of hope or some s**t like that.. Anyway it's coming back! For real. Stay tuned..." In a new update, "The Voice" coach showed off his hair progress and noted that Gwen has glammed-up his hair with shaved lines on the sides, tweeting, "@gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level.. stripes."

