Gwen Stefani is speaking out about getting married to Blake Shelton. The star spoke out to Wonderland Magazine and told them she is struggling with wedding planning amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I would love to get married, but I want my parents there, so that’s hard to plan. We have three kids in school and at home on Zoom, so hopefully that will end for them. But there’s not a lot of plans, I just want to put this record out,” she told the outlet according to multiple reports.

