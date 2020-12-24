Also available on the nbc app

Gwen Stefani is breaking all the rules this holiday season! This week, the "Let Me Reintroduce Myself" singer gave fans a peek at her pre-Christmas baking session, which went hilariously off the rails! She whipped up some Rice Krispies Treats wreaths, but ended up dropping the goodies on the floor. Instead of tossing them, she sneakily picked them up and set them out for her family to eat. “Don’t tell @blakeshelton,” she joked in her caption.

Appearing: