Gwen Stefani had never heard the name Blake Shelton before "The Voice"! Ahead of the hit competition show's premiere, the No Doubt frontwoman was completely out of the country loop. "I didn't even know he was a human being on this planet," she admitted to Andy Cohen on SiriusXM's "Radio Andy." Now, she and Blake have gone from strangers to soulmates, and the "God's Country" singer has taught her all about his genre on the way!

