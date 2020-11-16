Also available on the nbc app

Blake Shelton certainly knows how to pick out jewelry! The country singer was with fiancée Gwen Stefani Sunday night as he stepped out at the 2020 People’s Choice Awards. Gwen documented their time while in a car together, revealing to fans that she couldn’t go inside due to Covid restrictions, but she wanted to be there for her man. And while talking, she gave fans a close-up look at her massive 8-carat engagement ring which is reportedly worth an estimated $500,000.

