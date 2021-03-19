Also available on the nbc app

Gwen Stefani is opening up about the relatable challenges of parenthood. "The Voice" coach told DJ Khaled on his Amazon Originals podcast, "The First One," that she's no stranger to juggling work and family life, especially in quarantine, when those lines are more blurred than ever. "Yesterday, I was so guilty because I had a day off with the kids and then I got on a Zoom about doing a video or something, and it was going on and on for like an hour and a half, and I was like, ‘What am I doing? I’ve got to get off the Zoom, this is my day with my kids. Like, so much guilt all the time,” she shared.

