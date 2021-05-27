Main Content

Gwen Stefani & Gavin Rossdale’s Son Kingston Looks So Grown Up In 15th Birthday Photos

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale’s son Kingston looks so grown up! The “Love Remains the Same” singer took to Instagram to wish his son a happy 15th birthday, sharing multiple photos and writing, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY KING - 15 years of life’s best journey - you are my best focus and inspiration-you are smart funny and kind with oceans of empathy-to me that’s all you need to make your mark -i could not be more proud of you - and i love you more every day -i am in awe of you -shine on -and yes i feel a lovely responsibility (huge)with your development -shout out to all my the single parents who are love joy and survival - my sweet boy.”

