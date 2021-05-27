Also available on the nbc app

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale’s son Kingston looks so grown up! The “Love Remains the Same” singer took to Instagram to wish his son a happy 15th birthday, sharing multiple photos and writing, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY KING - 15 years of life’s best journey - you are my best focus and inspiration-you are smart funny and kind with oceans of empathy-to me that’s all you need to make your mark -i could not be more proud of you - and i love you more every day -i am in awe of you -shine on -and yes i feel a lovely responsibility (huge)with your development -shout out to all my the single parents who are love joy and survival - my sweet boy.”

Appearing: