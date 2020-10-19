Also available on the nbc app

Is a wedding still in the cards for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton? During an appearance on the "Today" show with Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly, the 51-year-old pop star addressed the ongoing rumors of the couple's plans to get married. "Well, the good news is that we still like each other a lot. That's good," she said, laughing. "I don't know. We'll see what happens." Despite the singer's nonchalant response, multiple reports have claimed the lovebirds are ready to take the next step down the aisle after quarantining together amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

