Gwen Stefani isn't rushing down the aisle any time soon! The singer dished on her recent proposal from longtime love Blake Shelton during a candid interview for "On Air with Ryan Seacrest." But despite her newly engaged bliss, the bride-to-be admitted that she isn't interested in tying the knot in the middle of a pandemic. "I would say I just want my parents there at this point," she said. "My parents wouldn't come to Thanksgiving because they're so scared, [so] really would rather it not be a COVID situation — would rather not have masks and that kind of thing."

