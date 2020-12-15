Also available on the nbc app

Gwen Stefani is getting candid. During Zane Lowe's recent episode of his "At Home With" Apple Music series, the 51-year-old singer revealed that she has dyslexia and noted that she "discovered" her diagnosis when her kids, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, started having issues reading. "One thing that I've discovered through having kids is that I have dyslexia — everyone has things that happen and mine was that. And I feel like a lot of the problems that I have had or even decisions that I've made for myself stem from that, because now the children — obviously, it's all genetic," she shared

