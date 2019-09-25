Also available on the NBC app

Gwen Stefani has Christina Aguilera to thank! The singer chatted with hosts Mario Lopez and Scott Evans about the upcoming season of "The Voice." Gwen thanks her pal Christina Aguilera for getting pregnant back in 2016, so that she could take her spot on the hit show. Gwen also admits that she probably wouldn’t have met her beau Blake Shelton if it wasn't for Christina. Gwen also gets candid about why being in love with the country singer is so easy.

