Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are ready to tie the knot - but they want to keep their nuptials pretty low-key! During a recent appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," the 51-year-old singer revealed that her upcoming wedding to the country crooner won’t be a big event. "We're keeping it very simple. Really simple. I think the guest list will not have a lot of musicians. It'll be like my mom and my dad. It's literally going to be just family," she shared.

