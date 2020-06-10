Also available on the nbc app

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani might be taking a trip down the aisle in the near future! A source told Us Weekly that the lovebirds are antsy to get married and no longer want to wait for Gwen’s annulment to ex-husband Gavin Rossdale to go through before doing so. “(Gwen) didn’t wait this long to get married with family watching on Zoom. It has made her realize that waiting for the annulment at this point is just futile,” the source reportedly said.

