Also available on the nbc app

Are Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton husband and wife? The pair may have secretly said “I Do” over the weekend. Gwen sparked speculation that the couple are married after she was photographed on a stroll in Santa Monica with Blake and her 7-year-old son Apollo on Saturday, wearing what appeared to be some extra bling on her finger. Gwen appeared to be donning a new diamond wedding band on the same finger as her engagement ring, according to photos obtained by Page Six. If the lovebirds did tie the knot this weekend, they could share an anniversary with mom and dad Stefani! The “Don’t Speak” singers parents celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on Friday.

Appearing: