Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton pulled off an impressive Christmas miracle! The superstar couple turned their first holiday season as husband and wife into a serious culinary challenge, perfecting an intricate Italian pasta dome known as Timpano. Though Gwen didn't exactly have "No Doubt" that she and her country superstar hubby could pull off the detailed recipe, the meal not only turned out as planned but it couldn't have looked any better!

