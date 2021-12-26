Main Content

WEEKDAYS

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Cook Impressive Feast For First Christmas As Married Couple

CLIP12/26/21
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton pulled off an impressive Christmas miracle! The superstar couple turned their first holiday season as husband and wife into a serious culinary challenge, perfecting an intricate Italian pasta dome known as Timpano. Though Gwen didn't exactly have "No Doubt" that she and her country superstar hubby could pull off the detailed recipe, the meal not only turned out as planned but it couldn't have looked any better!

