Also available on the nbc app

It's happening! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton revealed that they are finally engaged after five years of dating and months and months of tabloid speculation. The couple announced the happy news on Instagram by sharing a romantic snap featuring the pop icon's new diamond ring. Gwen wrote in the caption, "@blakeshelton yes please!" The country superstar also celebrated the news, posting, "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!" A proposal has been a long time coming for the lovebirds, who confirmed their relationship in November 2015 after meeting on set of "The Voice."

Appearing: