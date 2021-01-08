Main Content

Gwen Stefani And Ex-Husband Gavin Rossdale Annulment Granted By Catholic Church (Reports)

01/08/21

Gwen Stefani and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale have reportedly got their marriage annulled by the Catholic Church six years after the couple split, according to US Weekly. The 51-year-old and English singer’s annulment was reportedly granted by the catholic church, according to US Weekly. “Gwen was told the decision was made by the Vatican tribunal. She will be receiving the notification in writing in the next few weeks, but it’s official,” a source told the magazine. The “Sweet Escape” songstress and Gavin got married in 2002 and called it quits in 2015. The ex-couple share sons Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6. The “Hollaback Girl” singer is now engaged to Blake Shelton, who popped the question in October 2020 with a flashy sparkler.

