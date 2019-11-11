Also available on the nbc app

The fashion icon is here! Gwen Stefani who is being honored with the People's Choice Fashion Icon Award at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards knows that she’s always been at the top of the fashion game! Generations of her family have been sewing, so the 50-year-old popstar says fashion is in her blood. But regardless of the award, Gwen says she would still be dressing the same way even if no one was watching. She also said that she doesn’t influence hubby Blake Shelton’s style, but he has definitely influenced hers.

