Gwen Stefani admits that she didn’t know who Blake Shelton was prior to joining “The Voice.” In a virtual appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” the singer opened up about her longtime love, "I also think about this a lot. I love to play this game with myself where I picture myself in my Voice chair, right, because I didn't know Blake Shelton existed before I went on that show,” she told Seth Meyers. The couple recently won a CMT music award for their duet “Nothing But You,” and have been together since 2015.

