Gwen Stefani Admits She Almost Ruined Blake Shelton's Surprise Marriage Proposal

CLIP12/16/20
Gwen Stefani almost ruined the time Blake Shelton got down on one knee and popped the big question. During a recent appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson show," the singer confessed that she nearly canceled their plans to visit Blake's ranch in Oklahoma, which is where he asked her to be his forever. "I had no idea, obviously. In fact, I was trying to get out of going to Oklahoma because it was getting too complicated with COVID and the family," she said. "I was like, 'I think we should just cancel the trip.' It was one of those. Then we got it together and we ended up going. [Our family] was all there."

