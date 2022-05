Also available on the nbc app

Kristen Stewart wants to get married in Flavortown! After the "Spencer" actress joked on SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show" that she and her fiancé Dylan Meyer want Guy Fieri to officiate their Los Angeles wedding, he responded! "I've heard from the Flavortown grapevine that you're looking for a sweet, spikey-haired officiant for your wedding," he said. "I'm all in."

