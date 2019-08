Also available on the NBC app

Gus Kenworthy and Frankie Grande kicked off Pride month on an adventurous note! The Olympic skier and the internet star were among thousands of people who embarked on a weeklong, 545-mile cycling journey from San Francisco to Los Angeles with AIDS LifeCycle over the weekend. See all the behind-the-scenes pics the guys have shared on the road, and find out why the charity ride was extra important for Gus.

