Gugu Mbatha-Raw is a fashion icon on the rise! Access Hollywood co-host Zuri Hall chatted with the "Motherless Brooklyn" star about her style, which is so good that we gave her the Access Style Award for "Fresh Face of Fashion"! Gugu gushed over some of her favorite recent looks, including one that made her feel "like a princess" when she wore it.

