Grimes revealed that she had to be hospitalized following her quick appearance on “Saturday Night Live.” The “Delete Forever” singer explained that she had a panic attack following her cameo on the sketch comedy show. Grimes’ boyfriend, Elon Musk was the host of the show on May 8th, 2021 – and his partner joined in on the action, playing Princess Peach in a Nintendo themed act. She posted backstage photos on Instagram with Miley Cyrus and told fans what happened. “Forgot to post these cuz I somehow caused myself to have a panic attack,” she said. “And went to the hospital yesterday which tbh was quite scary.”

