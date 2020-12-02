Main Content

Grimes Shares Rare Photo Of Her & Elon Musk’s Son X Æ A-XII

Grimes shared a rare new photo of her and Elon Musk’s son X Æ A-XII on her Instagram story. The 32-year-old and Telsa CEO welcomed their bundle of joy in May. The couple showed fans a glimpse of their baby boy in a sweet snap of Elon cradling his newborn at the hospital and another precious photo of the duo’s baby with fake tattoos all over his face. The "Genesis" singer and 49-year-old seem happy as ever to be new parents.

