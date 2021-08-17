Main Content

Grimes & Elon Musk’s Son X Æ A-Xii Looks So Grown Up Walking In Rare New Video

CLIP08/17/21
Baby X is on the move! Grimes posted a rare glimpse of her son in a new video. The Canadian musician shares her 15-month-old with partner, Elon Musk, and posted a TikTok from a trip to Italy to promote her new music. "SHINIGAMI eyes is finally done and you all get the first listen!!!! Show me your content (might still b sum changes but video is almost done)," she wrote. The first two seconds of the video show little X turning around with a cup in his hand.

Tags: Grimes, Elon Musk, X Æ A-Xii, elon musk son
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
