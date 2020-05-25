Also available on the NBC app

Grimes and Elon Musk have made a slight change to the name of their newborn son. Nearly three weeks after the parents first debuted their new addition as X Æ A-12, Grimes revealed on Instagram that she'd adjusted it to " X Æ A-Xii," swapping 12 for its Roman numerals. Grimes didn't clarify the reason behind the name change, but offered up the new moniker after a fan asked if California state naming laws had declared her and Elon's original pick invalid.

