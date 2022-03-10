Main Content

Grimes And Elon Musk Secretly Welcome Baby No. 2, A Daughter: Find Out Her Unique Name!

CLIP03/10/22
Secret's out...Grimes and Elon Musk are parents of two! The 33-year-old musician revealed to Vanity Fair in its April 2022 cover story published Thursday that they now have a baby girl. At first, Grimes played coy when the interviewer heard a baby cry in the home where she was being interviewed, but she soon admitted: "She's a little colicky too. I don't know. I don't know what I was thinking." Baby Exa Dark Sideræl, nicknamed "Y," was born via surrogate back in December.

Tags: Grimes, Elon Musk, Baby, Daughter, surrogate, family, relationship, lifestyle, news
