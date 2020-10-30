Chrishell Stause Insists She & Gleb Savchenko Are 'Nothing More' Than Friends Amid His Split From Wife
CLIP 11/07/20
Main Content
Grimes might have another genius in her fam! In a new interview with the New York Times, the 32-year-old singer claims that her son, who she shares with boyfriend Elon Musk, is already forming his own opinions at just five-months-old and is “into radical art.” She made that point that babies "do have taste" and that "they definitely like some things. They don’t like other things. They fully have opinions."